LA VERA MAE TRABUCCO La Vera Mae Trabucco went home to be with her LORD on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on October 19, 1927 in Los Angeles, CA to Robert & Mary Longway. She was raised in Los Angeles, CA and attended Franklin High School. After the war, she met Edward Trabucco, also of Los Angeles, at a dance at the Paladium. They married in 1947 in Los Angeles at the old St. Joseph's Cathedral. The marriage was officiated by her Uncle, Fr. Maynard Geiger, OFM, of the Santa Barbara Mission, Chief Historian, renowned author and expert on Father Serra. Together in 1947, they bought a house in Baldwin Park, CA and raised three children. In 1955, they relocated to Morro Bay, CA for a few years before returning to Baldwin Park and eventually in 1960, they moved to West Covina. In 1968, they relocated to the San Clemente area. Upon retirement they settled in Murrieta, CA and became an active part of the Colony Senior Community. She was active in the Sunshine Committee, St. Martha's Catholic Church, Water Aerobics and Bowling league. She loved to travel and enjoyed music and gardening her rose bushes and apple tree. La Vera worked during her career as an Educational Administrative Assistant for three different School Districts, Azusa Unified, Laguna Beach Unified and Saddleback Valley Unified before retiring. She also came from a long line of amateur matchmakers and introduced many couples who eventually married. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Trabucco (2009) and survived by her three children, Steve Trabucco (Maureen) of Riverside, CA; John Trabucco of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; and Trish Harrison (Will) of Irvine, CA. Her seven grandchildren include: Joseph Trabucco, La Quinta, CA; Joshua Trabucco, Riverside, CA; Jared Trabucco (Megan) of Corona, CA; Jacqueline Robinson (Davan) of Hendersonville, TN; Jacob Trabucco (Emily) of San Tan, AZ; Andrew Harrison of Lakeside, CA; and Jonathan Trabucco of Murrieta, CA. Her two great-grandchildren are Ansel Westin, age 3 and Sean Elise, age 1 of Corona, CA. In addition, she had three brothers, Robert B. Longway, of Murrieta, CA (2018); Donald Dennis Longway (died in infancy); and is survived by her remaining brother Maynard Longway of Copperas Cove, Texas. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Martha's Catholic Church in Murrieta, CA on Tuesday, September 10th at 11:00 AM followed by interment at the Riverside National Cemetery where she will be joined by her spouse in burial at 1:00 PM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to send a love gift should do so to the Agape Home for the Elderly where she was lovingly taken care of the last 2 1/2 years of her life. Gifts can be sent in her name to the Agape Home for the Elderly at 22495 Spurbrook Drive, Wildomar, CA 92695 Since our Mom and Grandma loved to get together with family and friends and loved parties, we are throwing a final party and celebration of her life later on in October. She especially enjoyed having a beer or two with her grandsons, nephews and brother and she especially loved her son-in-law's cooking! EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 674-3141 www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019