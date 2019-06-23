September 26, 1940 - June 7, 2019 Lannie was born September 26, 1940 in Kansas City, MO and passed away peacefully at his home in Moreno Valley, CA. on June 7, 2019. He proudly served in the United States Navy and spent most of his life working as a brick mason. He is survived by his children Patrick Reninger, Daniel Reninger, William Reninger, Rita Reninger as well as Eric Reninger, Kellie Reninger, Shellie Reninger-Barnes, and Edward Reninger. He was married to Joanne Benzor for many years. He is also survived by two sisters, Ann Reninger and Christine Huffman, many nieces and nephews, and a few grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his twin brother Dannie Joe Reninger. Lannie was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A service will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:45 am. Miller-Jones Mortuary & Crematory, Moreno Valley WL00203730-image-1.jpg Published in Press-Enterprise on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary