LaRieta Mae O'Mealey Hayes, resident of Riverside, CA for over 50 years, died March 5, 2020 at 8:35am. She was 90 years old. The Graveside Service will be held at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park & Mortuary on March 16, 2020 at 11am, with Visitation from 8:30am to 10:30am in the Cypress Room. LaRieta Mae O'Mealey Hayes was born on December 31, 1929 at home in the Continental Camp known as the Thomas Field, southwest of Tonkawa, OK. She was the daughter of Elmer Wallace O'Mealey and LaFreda Dove (Jones) O'Mealey. In 1936, the family moved to Lyons, KS where her father was working for Conoco Oil Company. In 1942, the family returned to Tonkawa, living on a small farm southwest of Tonkawa. Mrs. Hayes attended high school in Tonkawa for two years and graduated from Lamont, OK high school in 1947. On August 10, 1947 she was united in marriage to William "Bill" Eldon Hayes. The couple lived in the Tonkawa and Blackwell, OK areas before moving to Riverside, CA in July 1957. Mrs. Hayes was a member of the Magnolia Avenue Baptist Church in Riverside. She served as secretary to the formerly named Calvary-Arrowhead Southern Baptist Association for 2 years and then for her home church for 15 years. She also served 5 years at FBC in Glendale, AZ. In August 1993, she retired. In September 2002, she joined Cornerstone Baptist Church in Rubidoux, CA and was an Ordained Deacon. Surviving are three children: Eldon Lee Hayes of Tucson, AZ; Marcia Lynn Banks of Big Bear City, CA; and Alfreda Gail Batarseh of Riverside, CA; two brothers, Garry Wallace O'Mealey and Dr. Gerald Dean O'Mealey of Tonkawa, OK; a sister, Elma Jean Danford of Ft. Morgan, CO; six living grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Eldon Hayes, her parents, Elmer and LaFreda O'Mealey, grandson, Richard Eldon Hayes and great granddaughter, Willow Mae Miller. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, PO Box 3004, Riverside, CA 92519.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020