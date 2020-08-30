Age 78, passed on August 12, 2020 at his home. He was born April 13, 1942 in Kansas City, Kansas to Lenna Clark and Lloyd Jenkins. He married Betty Jean Lukas in 1964. They moved to Hemet, CA in 1975 so Larry could begin teaching at Hemet Jr. High School. He spent his career teaching English, history and cinema at Hemet Jr. High and West Valley High School. Larry enjoyed working on his computer, researching Genealogy, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Jean Lukas, two daughters Stacy Wutzler and Letitia Bowles of Hemet, a sister, Kathleen Heller of Lancaster, as well as two grandsons and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was loved dearly by his family and will be missed.





