LARRY JOSEPH COATS Age 69, of Corona, CA, passed away November 13, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 6, 1950 in Kansas City, MO. Preceded in death by parents Roy Coats and Darlene Powell, whom he has joined in heaven. Survived by his loving wife Robin with whom he recently celebrated 44 years of marriage. They have two loving and devoted sons; Joseph (Jessica) and Jason (Leslie) Coats. Additionally, 5 precious "grand babies" (Rylee, Nixon, Olivia, Owen, and Oliver) who became Larry's purpose in life. He also has two younger brothers, Gary and Bob Coats who looked up to their brother with great love and respect. Although challenged by health issues from an early age, Larry graduated from the University of the Pacific, School of Pharmacy and later Oxford College of Pharmacy where he completed his Doctorate of Pharmacy. He was a successful independent business owner of several pharmacies, a leader in local communities and a proud member of professional and service organizations. Larry was a fierce survivor. He was known as a generous, caring, and compassionate man. He was an enthusiastic collector of apothecary antiques, movies and music. To know Larry was to laugh. He always had a quick quip, a tease and his contagious smile would light up his eyes and an entire room. His true happiness was achieved by the simple things in life such as family gatherings, loving on his "people", his morning sweets paired with diet cokes, and all the warm squeezes he would graciously accept. His 8-year-old grandson said it best, he was "extraordinary" and "one-of-a-kind". Larry, you have fought the good fight, you have finished the race, you have kept the faith. Now rest peacefully in our Lord's arms. In lieu of flowers please consider https://giving.lluh.org A Memorial has been scheduled for December 7, 2019, in Corona. Please email larrycoatsmemorial@gmail.com for details pertaining to this event.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2019