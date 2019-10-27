|
|
LARRY JOSEPH KRULJAC March 26, 1945-October 7, 2019 Larry Joseph Kruljac passed at age 74 with family by his side. Larry was born in Glendale, California to Mary and Joseph Kruljac. Larry, a decorated Vietnam Veteran, had a love for classic cars and aviation, which began at a young age. One of his greatest honors was being awarded Grand Champion at Evergreen Airshow for his 1944 Beech Staggerwing which he and his father restored. In 1989 he moved to the Independence Airpark in Oregon and was a talented IA Aircraft Mechanic. Larry and Victoria are part of the Salem Evangelical Church in Salem, Oregon and are active in the WVSR car club. Larry will be remembered for his lively storytelling, quick wit, and humorous jokes. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. He leaves behind his wife, Victoria, children Jen, Kari, Kelly, Lisa, Greg, and Kasia, 12 grandchildren and many friends. Larry's 75th birthday and life celebration will be held March 28, 2020. Info and updates can be found at www.vtgolden.com or by calling 503-364-2257.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019