Larry Leon Madsen

Larry Leon Madsen Obituary
Madsen, Larry Leon, 83, 40 year resident of Hemet, Calif. died Sept. 18, 2019 in San Jacinto, Calif. Born March 20, 1936 in Volga, SD. to the late Raymond and Laura Madsen. He attended Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. He was the husband of the late Marsha Karen Madsen (49 years) before her passing in 2007. After serving in the United States Navy, Larry worked for GTE, retiring after 35 years. He loved to fish with his wife and enjoyed camping trips, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. Survived by his son, Richard Madsen (Hemet); daughters, Michelle Webb (Calimesa) & Sharon Jones (Bloomington); brother, Ronald Madsen (Sioux Falls) SD; grandchildren, Jason, Lindsay & Michael; 7 great grand; numerous nieces & nephews. Graveside will be held at 10:00am, Sept. 30, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, Calif.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 24, 2019
