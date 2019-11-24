|
|
LARRY MCFARLAND Age 85 of Moreno Valley, California, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at his home. He was born on Thursday, June 7, 1934 in Bouton, Iowa, he was the son of the late Glenn McFarland and Kathryn Dissinger McFarland. He served in the United States Air Force and graduated from the University of Iowa. Surviving is his wife Betty of 60 years; sons, Kevin McFarland of Riverside, CA and Brian McFarland of Moreno Valley, CA; daughters, Laurie McFarland of Boise, ID and Valerie Robinson of Lake Stevens, WA; and 3 grandchildren. A Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery located at 22495 Van Buren Boulevard Riverside, California 92518.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2019