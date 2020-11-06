LARRY RAY WELBORN Dec. 16, 1936 Nov. 19, 2009 Larry was born in Troy, Ohio, son of Edgar Ray and Alma E. Welborn. He graduated from Troy High School, class of 1954. In December 1961, he moved to Riverside, California with his parents. He worked for the U. S. Postal Service in El Cerrito, Ca. from 1970 until he retired after 23 years. Larry was predeceased by his parents, Ray Welborn on September 26, 1980, and Alma Welborn on October 31, 1994. Larry was also, predeceased by his son Michael Welborn. his sister, Joyce M. Frey, (deceased June 4, 2005), and brother-in-law William S. Frey, (deceased March 14, 2003). He was survived by his nieces, Sandra L. Penunuri, (deceased August 27, 2020), Marcia Casem, nephew William R. Frey, and their spouses and children. A long overdue memorial will be held by surviving family in early 2021, for Larry and Sandra together. They were best friends their entire lives. Sandra cared for him for much of his retired life. We love and miss you both dearly. You are now both together with your family who left this earth before you, and rest in the hands of God.





