LAURA BELLE JENSEN

Age 95, went home to Praise the Lord and rejoin her husband on Tuesday the 19th of February, 2019 in Corona California.

She lived a full and happy life. She had 3 sons Lawrence and Ron King and Randy Jensen. Her family grew and she is survived by 2 of her sons Ron and Randy; and 6 grandchildren Willie, Sandee, Robbie, Sarah, Brittany and Maxwell, as well as 10 great grandchildren.

Laura was a resident in Corona for 57 years and was a very active member of the community as Pink Lady for 50 years at the Corona Hospital and as one of the Band Moms that supported both Corona Jr. and Corona High School. She was an avid supporter of school and church programs and could be seen at most school events or church outings working with students and adults.

Interment ceremony with the family will take place later in March at the Riverside National Cemetery where she will rejoin her husband of 53 years for eternal rest.

There will be a celebration of her life at the home of her son, Randy Jensen, details and contact information for that can be found on the Thomas Miller Mortuary web site https://www.thomasmillermortuary.com/obituary/ about the dates and times of interment and reception. There will be a private family interment ceremony at Riverside National Cemetery.