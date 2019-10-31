|
February 15, 1954 - October 25, 2019 Lauralee Ivey Campbell was born in Riverside, California and passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. After marrying the love of her life, Mark Campbell, they relocated to Oceanside where they raised their three children, Linzie, Dylan and Wyatt, and built a thriving steel construction company, Campbell Certified. Lauralee loved to travel, was generous beyond measure, a beloved friend and most proud of her children. She is survived by her husband Mark Campbell, her father, John Ivey, her children, Linzie Walker, Dylan Campbell and Wyatt Campbell and siblings Lanie Ivey, Johnny Ivey, Tinamarie Ivey and Francine Ivey. In September, Laura became a first-time grandmother when her granddaughter Zoie Lee Walker was born. Services at 1pm on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Eternal Hills Memorial Park, 1999 El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA 92054.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 31, 2019