LAUREL D. MCDONALD
Laurel D. McDonald passed peacefully into the loving arms of the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born September 23, 1948 to Robert and Geri Smail in Port Hueneme, CA. Laurel received her Bachelor of Science Degree, State Teaching Credential, Masters Degree, and her Specialist Credential in Reading and Language Arts from California State University in San Bernardino. She taught for 23 years in the Alvord Unified School District until she retired in 2010. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Joe and Robert. She is survived by her husband John, sons Troy and John-Paul, daughter Skylar, her sister Shannon, brother Marcus, many sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and their spouses, an uncle and aunt, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers please give donations to the Here and Now Project of Sumner, WA, to Teen Challenge of Riverside, or to a . A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 4845 Brockton Ave. Riverside, CA from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2019