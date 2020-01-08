Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laurel Goodhue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurel Goodhue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurel Goodhue Obituary
November 22, 1953 - December 22, 2019 Laurel Louise Goodhue, of Corona, CA, taught drama and English at Norco High School for nearly 40 years. Survived by her sister, Carol Goodhue Shull, and her husband, Robert; brother, Tom Goodhue, and his wife, Karen Pohlig; niece, Brooke Hobbie, and her husband, Rich, great-nieces Claire and Sierra; nephew, James Shull, and his wife, Wileen, great-niece Shay; and great-nephew, Milo. Memorial service at Corona United Methodist Church, 2880 California Ave., Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested for Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center, 6165 Industrial Ave., Riverside, CA 92504.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -