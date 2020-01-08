|
|
November 22, 1953 - December 22, 2019 Laurel Louise Goodhue, of Corona, CA, taught drama and English at Norco High School for nearly 40 years. Survived by her sister, Carol Goodhue Shull, and her husband, Robert; brother, Tom Goodhue, and his wife, Karen Pohlig; niece, Brooke Hobbie, and her husband, Rich, great-nieces Claire and Sierra; nephew, James Shull, and his wife, Wileen, great-niece Shay; and great-nephew, Milo. Memorial service at Corona United Methodist Church, 2880 California Ave., Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested for Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center, 6165 Industrial Ave., Riverside, CA 92504.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020