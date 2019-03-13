|
Laurence (Larry) Pierce August 30, 1944 - March 1, 2019 A much loved husband, father and friend, Larry T. Pierce, 74, passed away peacefully on the 1st of March 2019. Born in San Francisco in August 1944, he graduated from Carlmont High School in 1962, then enlisted in the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He met his future spouse, Judith Farrar, in San Diego, California; they married in 1966 and lived in Redwood City, California for two years before resettling in Southern California, eventually moving to Norco, California in 1976, where they lived for 25 years and raised their two daughters. Larry worked as a supervisor/shipping manager for a truss manufacturing company in Southern California for 40 years - something he took great pride in. Larry and Judy moved from Norco to Hemet, California, in 2001 before a final move to Queen Creek, Arizona in 2018. A life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Larry served as Commander of Post 7138 from 1974-1976 in Norwalk California. He had huge passions for fishing - especially in the high Sierras - and fast cars, and was working on rebuilding a 1953 Studebaker, affectionately referred to as "The Beast". Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith, of Queen Creek, Arizona, daughter Catherine Yoakum and son-in-law Mike Yoakum, of Suisun City, California, granddaughter Shelby Yoakum, of Felton. Delaware, grandson Tyler (Darrian) Yoakum, of Honolulu, Hawaii, brother Kevin (Kathleen) Pierce of Laguna Hills, California, and sister-in-law Barbara (Jim) Moore, of Queen Creek, Arizona. Larry was preceded in death by their youngest daughter Georgianna Lee Pierce (1971 – 1992). A gathering of family and friends will take place at VFW Post 9223, 10303 Arlington Ave, Riverside, California 92505, on 23 March 2019, 12:00-3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . WL00192250-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019