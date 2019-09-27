|
|
Harry Lauretts Johnson, Jr. Harry passed away peacefully on 9/10/2019, from heart disease, at the age of 75. Harry was born, 8/28/1944, in Minnesota. He was predeceased by youngest daughter, Ariana, and first wife, Lucia. He grew up in Minnesota with siblings, Joanne Justen and Bonnie Johnson. After high school he was stationed at M.A.F.B. He settled in CA and started his own towing business, and was associated with other towing businesses. Harry is survived by his wife, Dolores Johnson, Daughters, Cindy Stewart, Marissa Flores, Heidi Nunez, son, Oscar Johnson, and 13 grandchildren. He loved the snow, outdoors and Harley's. He is now looking down on us with his big blue eyes. Services will be held on 9/30/2019. 11:00 at Acheson & Graham. Burial 1:00 Riverside National Cemetery . Reception, 2:00 Grove Community Center.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019