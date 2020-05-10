Laurie (Dolly) Busjaeger
1937 - 2020
Laurie (Dolly) Busjaeger May 6, 1937 - May 4, 2020 Laurie (Dolly) Busjaeger, of Riverside, CA, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020 just two days before her 83rd birthday. Born May 6, 1937, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John, with whom she loved to spend time outdoors, especially at the beach. She also loved spending time with her children and she very much loved her grandchildren, always treating them with trips to the beach and Knott's Berry Farm. She is survived by her sister, Marie Souza, of Livermore, CA, four daughters: Laura Vasquez of Ridgecrest, CA, Debbie (Dan) Fisher of Winsted, MN, Dede (David) McDaniel of Riverside, CA, and Louise (Paul) Gallon, of Indianapolis, IN, a son, Eddie (Liz) Busjaeger of Santa Ana, CA, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many wonderful friends at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church of Corona, and her amazing caregivers at Victoria Ann Elderly Care Center. She will be deeply missed by all. A private celebration of life is planned with family, friends, and her beloved church family in August.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 10, 2020.
