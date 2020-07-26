LaVerne (Vern) Patrick Toomey LaVerne (Vern) Patrick Toomey, born March 17, 1940 in Waterloo, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2020, after a courageous battle against cancer. His wife Dorothy Jean (Franks) Toomey predeceased him in 2017. Vern is survived by his eldest daughter Cassie N. Crawford and husband William G. Stratton (Vancouver, WA), and youngest daughter Valerie E. Schoof (Corona, CA). Vern and Dorothy have 3 grandchildren who meant the world to them, Austin J. Schoof, Lane M. Schoof and Callen J. (Crawford) Douglass. Vern is also survived by his brother Loren Toomey and wife Kathy (Orange County, CA), their children and grandchildren and the children and grandchildren of his deceased brother Larry. Vern was loved and respected by everyone who was lucky enough to know him. He worked in the construction industry for over 50 years and was always the first person anyone called if they had a construction related problem. He had a practical approach to every situation and was always generous with his time and wisdom. Vern and Dorothy lived in the same home in Corona for over 50 years and had the best neighbors. Vern was very fond of the Silver Dollar Pancake House and was a regular customer. He will be missed there in the mornings at his place at the counter but will live on in the hearts of those who loved him forever.





