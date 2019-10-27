|
LAWRENCE HUGH JOHNSON Lawrence Johnson (Cack) was surrounded by his family when he passed away October 16, 2019 in Mission Viejo, California, just four days shy of his 100th birthday. Cack was born in Dublin, Arkansas on October 20, 1919 to Martha and Hugh Johnson. Cack was a WWII combat veteran who served in the European theater and was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 6024. He was truly a member of the greatest generation. He met his wife of 66 years , Gladys Stevens, in California where they settled to raise their family. They enjoyed a great life together playing golf and traveling around the U.S. Cack always provided for his family with a 45-year career with Von's Grocery Company. When Gladys passed away in 2010, Cack was spoiled by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with many visits, countless games of dominos and trips to Polly's for breakfast. Many who knew him characterized Cack as one of the most caring and gentle people they had ever met. He is survived by his children Larry Johnson (Julie) of Ohio, Linda Middlebrooks (Dan) of San Clemente, Sondra Sullivan (Tim) of Laguna Niguel, and Steven Johnson (Lynn) of Georgia, 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. Remembrances to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6024
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019