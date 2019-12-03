|
02/08/1935 - 11/06/2019 Lawrence "Larry" Raymond Nielsen Sr., born February 8, 1935, in Vernon, Connecticut, died November 6, 2019, in Reno, Nevada. Larry grew up in Connecticut where he achieved Eagle Scout and graduated from Vernon High School. He went into the Marine Corp where he was selected to attend the United States Naval Academy. After leaving for medical reasons, he graduated from Springfield College. Larry married Theresa "Terry" Francis Bowes, and they were married for 56 years until her death in 2016. Together they had six children. Locating to Southern California, Larry worked for the public schools in San Diego and Riverside Counties, with the most significant years spent at Moreno Valley High School and March Mountain Continuation School as a Guidance Counselor. For more than 25 years, he officiated junior tackle and high school football with the Southern California Football Officials Association. He also worked at Lake Perris State Park as a Park Ranger. Larry left public education at the age of 49 and began a 19-year long career in law enforcement with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, retiring as a sergeant. He loved running, backpacking, fishing, hunting, and camping with his family. He had a great love for worshipping, studying and teaching about his savior, Jesus Christ. He was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Promise Lutheran Church, and Crosswinds Church in Southern California, and most recently Sierra Bible Church in Reno, NV. As a Freemason he was past master of Moreno Valley Lodge Number 804 and a member of Warren G Harding Lodge Number 260 in Poulsbo, Washington. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Gertrude Nielsen and his first wife Theresa Nielsen. He is survived by his children Laura Harvey (David), Linda Nielsen, Lawrence Nielsen Jr. (Helga), Peter Nielsen, Heidi Chebahtah (Jeff), Andrew Nielsen (Jeannine), 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons, his 5 siblings and 1 brother-in-law, and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins and his second wife, Doris "Pat" Lantz of Reno, NV. A Celebration of Life will be held at Crosswinds Church in Moreno Valley, California on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to SKIP (Special Kids Interested Parents). SKIP is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports children with learning disabilities and autism. Address: 41769 Enterprise Circle N. Suite 101 Temecula, CA 92590 Website: bigspringsedtherapycenter.com Arlington Mortuary in Riverside, CA
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2019