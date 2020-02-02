|
|
Age 89, passed away on 1/24/2020. She was born on 9/04/1930 in Battle Creek, Michigan and was a resident of Riverside, CA. for the last 63 years. She worked for the Riverside Unified School District for 29 years and retired in 1995. Leah is survived by her 3 children: Diane (Larry) Fowler, Brian (Mary) Lindsay and Brenda (Joe) Landeros; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 9:30AM at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020