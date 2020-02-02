Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leah Lindsay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leah D. Lindsay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leah D. Lindsay Obituary
Age 89, passed away on 1/24/2020. She was born on 9/04/1930 in Battle Creek, Michigan and was a resident of Riverside, CA. for the last 63 years. She worked for the Riverside Unified School District for 29 years and retired in 1995. Leah is survived by her 3 children: Diane (Larry) Fowler, Brian (Mary) Lindsay and Brenda (Joe) Landeros; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 9:30AM at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -