Rev. Lee Brown (aka Lee McNeil Nash) August 18, 1951 - November 19, 2020 Rev. Lee Brown (aka Rev. Lee McNeil Nash), beloved former senior minister of the Riverside Center for Spiritual Living, passed away peacefully at home in Ontario, CA on Nov. 19 after suffering a stroke. An online celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m., accessible via Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84323363867?pwd=dlg1bG1ydVBaN3NoL2hmTmN3ZnRNQT09
Meeting ID: 843 2336 3867 Passcode: 710965 Rev. Lee was born Aug. 18, 1951 in Casa Grande, Ariz., the daughter of Zulu McNeil Brown. Malston McNeil, her wonderful "Uncle Daddy" of whom she spoke often, was an important father figure in her life. She graduated from Casa Grande High School in 1969 and earned a bachelor's degree in education from Arizona State University in 1973. She worked in the corporate world, including Abbott Laboratories as a sales representative, and then attended the University of West Los Angeles School of Law where she earned her juris doctorate degree. Rev. Lee worked on Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley's gubernatorial campaigns in the 1980s with Karen Bass and Maxine Waters, both of whom became distinguished members of the U.S. House of Representatives. After working in the law profession for a number of years. Rev. Lee opened her own consulting firm focused on diversity. She hosted a local cable access television show, "Crossing the Tracks, Celebrating Our Diversity." Rev. Lee then became minister of the Ontario Spiritualist Church and subsequently was affiliated with the Claremont Center for Spiritual Living. In 2005, Rev. Lee was named senior minister and spiritual director of what is now the Riverside Center for Spiritual Living, which follows the New Thought philosophy and writings of Ernest Holmes. Her talents as an orator, teacher and mentor transformed many lives at the Center. She also contributed to the larger organization, Centers for Spiritual Living, as an ecclesiastical representative and co-chair of the annual Asilomar retreat for two years. Rev. Lee retired from the ministry in 2015. Rev. Lee was honored by the California State Senate for leadership, coordinating the "Weaving the Tapestry Multicultural Summer Festival," and for her many contributions to the community through the Black Infant Health Program. She also received a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from Rep. Mark Takano for "spiritual leadership without boundaries." Rev. Lee is survived by her husband, Jim Crump of Ontario; stepchildren, Logan and Jane Crump, and step grandchildren, Ethan and Fiona Crump, all of Aptos, Calif.; brothers Bobby Brown and Felton Brown, both of San Francisco, James Brown of Santa Clara and J.C. Brown of Los Angeles; sisters Berta Brown of Sacramento and Annie Brown of Casa Grande, niece Marcela Brown of Casa Grande and grandniece Shalya Brown of Phoenix; her dear friend Carol Goods of Lake Elsinore, and her children, Teri Goods (Rev. Lee's goddaughter) of Phoenix and Anthony Goods of Detroit. She was preceded in death by her mother Zulu McNeil Brown, brother Willy Brown and "Uncle Daddy" Malston McNeil. Richardson Peterson Funeral Home in Ontario was in charge of arrangements. To honor Rev. Lee, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Riverside Center for Spiritual Living, 3891 Ridge Rd., Riverside, CA 92501, or by visiting riversidecsl.org
. An in memoriam Facebook page for Rev. Lee is accessible at: https://www.facebook.com/Rev-Lee-In-Memoriam-103398538294686
