LARRY LEE SNELL 77, Long time resident of Hemet, CA passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Larry was born on Friday, July 24, 1942 in Toledo OH, He was the son of the late William G. Snell and the late Dorothy V. (Scott) Snell. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife Mary Snell. He is survived by his children, Steven L. Snell, Jeff A. Snell, Jacqueline S. Krafka and Michael S. Snell, his siblings Joan Lee and Bob Snell, nine grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Service date is Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 am Miller Jones Mortuary Hemet. 0





