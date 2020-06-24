Leemond Jones
September 9, 1949 - May 16, 2020 Leemond Jones, 70, transitioned May 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles. Leemond is survived by his sisters Delores Pace, Gloria Campbell and Donna Jones; children Nicole, Tracy and Adrian Jones, and granddaughter Ryane Owens. He was preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Thelma Jones and granddaughter Sienna Jones-Howell. Graveside services at Riverside National Cemetery will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:30.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 24, 2020.
