Lelia ("Lee") Mulla, 88, passed away after a brief illness on August 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home in Riverside. Lee was born on June 7, 1931 to Charles Patterson and Irma Howorth in Cincinnati, Ohio. She lived in St Louis MO before moving to California. Lee earned a B.A. in Social Welfare (1953) from the University of California, Berkeley, where she met Mir Mulla at the International House. She married Mir on August 25, 1954 in the Merced County Courthouse. Lee and Mir moved to Riverside in 1956, and she accepted Islam as part of her faith journey. In 1963, Lee and Mir, together with Ruth and Ali Tabikh formed the Islamic Society of Riverside and Orange Counties, where Lee served as teacher, and secretary. Lee actively raised funds for construction of the first mosque in the Inland Empire – the Riverside Mosque, near the University of California, Riverside. A Social Worker, Lee also earned a lifetime child center permit in 1975, and was a special education teacher in the Colton Unified School District from 1975-1991. She was active in the League of Women Voters, and provided free income tax preparation services thru AARP. Lee was a gifted musician, playing piano from the age of 5, and later learning accordion. Lee sang in the PTA Choristers, Mission Belles, and Riverside Master Chorale. She joined the Goeske Center in 1993, where she enjoyed playing pool, scrabble, and piano with the String Ensemble and Goeske band, of which she was a founder. Her skills at scrabble and other word games were formidable. Lee accompanied her husband Mir on international trips to Japan, Iran, Egypt, Greece, Germany, Yugoslavia, Thailand, and China. Other hobbies included vegetable gardening, international folk dancing, tennis, swimming, fishing, vacationing in Big Bear, and crocheting blankets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished her family and extended family. Lee is survived by her husband Mir, and four children; David (Nahid) of Minneapolis, MN, Shireen Mooers (Bruce) of Salt Lake City, UT, Dean (Marta) of Saratoga, CA and Janet of Riverside. She leaves five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her loving and devoted family and friends. Funeral service, prayer and burial are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 14th at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary, 11500 Arlington Ave, Riverside CA. Memories and condolences can be shared at dignitymemorial.com. WL00209020-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 13, 2019