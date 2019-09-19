|
LENI SMITH March 27, 1938 August 28, 2019 Loving wife, mother and Omi. She was born March 27, 1938 in Amsterdam, Holland. Went home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2019. She was loved by all who knew her, missed by all who loved her. Memorial service will be held on September 20, 2019 at 4pm at Sandal Church Woodcrest located at 17421 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92504. Her mother, Vie Klazema and her immediate family were the sole surviving members of their family during the Holocaust of WWII. Her father, Henk Klazema was a member of the Dutch Resistance during the war. Leni enjoyed the outdoors, sunsets at the beach and camping in the mountains. These are some of the things that she did with family out of her love for them. She also loved working in her garden as evidenced by her beautiful yard. Leni was immeasurably loved and will be forever unbelievably missed!!
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 19, 2019