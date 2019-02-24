|
1936 - 2019 Lenore Eileen Meyer passed away on Feburary 8 2019. Born in 1936 to Florence Mae Davis and Cameron Calbert Rowe in Media, PA. Preceded in death by her parents and her brother William Swisher. Survived by her children, Celia (Dan) Gilbert, Ila (Dawn) Meyer-Fritzsche and son, Ron (Denise) Meyer, Jr. Also 6 grandchildren and 11 great-granchildren; sister Cynthia Libby and brother Morgan Swisher. Family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to her favorite organizations: Episol Sigma Tau c/o In Memory of Lenore Meyer, 4456 11th Street, Riverside CA 92501 and Church of St.Ignatius, 466 S. Westridge Circle, Anaheim CA 92807. Family wishes to thank the staff in the ICU at RUHS for the wonderful care mom received during her short stay. Her ashes will be interred at a later time with family in PA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019