March 17, 1933 - October 25, 2020 Leo Torres Loera, 87, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 peacefully, with family present in Showlow, AZ. He was born in Fierro, NM on March 17, 1933 to Leonidas Acosta Loera and Ramona Torres. He was the eldest son, with four sisters and two brothers. His father worked in the mines near Silver City, NM, and upon closure, moved the family to Riverside, CA. Leo graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School and Loyola University L.A. in 1956 with a degree in Political Science. Leo married Margaret Lozano and raised 5 children. He worked for the County of Riverside in both Juvenile and Adult Probation as counselor, supervising probation officer and later Assistant Superintendent of Juvenile Hall. He was active in the Hispanic community in Riverside and received Man of the Year for his community service. Leo has always had personal concern for the disadvantaged and service to others was a huge part of his life. Moving to Arizona, Leo worked with Father Eddie on the White Mountain Apache reservation, helping with retreats, and in the Apache Unit Religious Volunteer Program. He provided transportation to Apache and Filipino women so they could attend church on Sundays in Cibecue. Leo and his friend, Dave Walters, coordinated with Catholic Charities and Grace Church establishing the Food Bank at Running Bear in Lakeside providing healthy groceries for people in need. Since 2002, service has expanded and Leo was instrumental in all aspects of its growth and operations. It truly was a high point of his life. Leo's golden years were made full when he married Crisanta Cruz, a teacher on the Apache Reservation at Cibecue in 2007. Leo is survived by his children, Dr. Arnold Loera (Rose), Rose Marie Mont n (David), Anna Lisa Pe¤a, (Fernando), Catherine Wiggins (John) and Jerry Loera (Sheri), 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Leo loved life and especially enjoyed hunting moose in Alaska with Arnie. Leo was a good man who loved his family and will be sorely missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store