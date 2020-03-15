|
|
After months of declining health, longtime resident of Riverside, California, Leona "Jean" Lyga, died peacefully in her home on February 22, 2020. Jean was born to Harrison and Neita Murphy in Boise, Idaho on June 4, 1928. Following high school, Jean met the love of her life, Army Air Corps pilot, Michael Lyga. They were married in 1946 and remained beloved companions for 72 years, until Michael's passing in 2019. In addition to being a dedicated military wife and dearly loved mother of four, Jean was employed at the telephone company and Marriott Hotel as a switchboard operator; she was a hair stylist and beauty salon owner; and she was a partner in several small businesses with her husband. Jean's lifetime passion was music. She taught herself to play the piano at an early age and there was always a song in her heart that she would share with anyone who would listen. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, and her oldest daughter, Phyllis. Jean is survived by her sons, Michael and Patrick; her daughter, Jan; her granddaughters Mieghan, Erin, Lauren and Amanda; her grandson, Johnathan: and her great grandson, Lucas. Jean will be dearly missed by her family and the many friends she made throughout her life. Jean will be interred next to her devoted husband so that they may be together for eternity. The interment will be at the Riverside National Cemetery on March 17 at 11:30 AM.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020