Lester Hoy Matheny
July 13, 1931 - August 19, 2020 Lester was born in Pickett County, Tennessee on July 13, 1931. Veteran of the Korean War serviced in the United States Air Force. His experience in the military, played an especially important role in his life. Longtime resident of Norco. Employed by Rohr Industries, he worked his way up from production and was promoted many times over to supervisor of manufacturing research and technology. Lester's excellent skills and abilities successfully led his team with outstanding perfection and precision. He was honored with special recognition for his commitment and dedication for his technical expertise. Lester took pride not only in his professional life, but his personal appearance. He retired proudly after 30 years. Lester was a faithful Christian at Harvest Christian Fellowship. Survived by daughters, Debra Ray, Kim Meadows, Madison O'Toole and grandsons Jeffery Brown and Jason Meadows, and great granddaughter Hailey Meadows. Lester passed in his home on August 19, 2020. Memorial services on Sept 3, 2020 at Pierce Brothers Mortuary at 11500 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA at 2pm. Psalm 51:10 Create in me a clean heart O God and renew a steadfast spirit within me.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pierce Brothers-Crestlawn Mortuary
11500 Arlington Ave
Riverside, CA 92505
9516891441
