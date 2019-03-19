The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
LETA ANN MCGUIRE
Age 82, passed away on March 8, 2019 at home from natural causes. She was born on August 23, 1936 in Lordsberg, NM and had lived in Riverside, CA for 59 years. She obtained her AA degree from El Camino College and was a teacher at Notre Dame High School for 30 years. Leta is survived by her daughter Mary McGuire-Pounders of Temecula, CA; son Timothy F. McGuire of Riverside, CA and 4 grandchildren Brooks, Lindsey, Collin and Corey. Visitation: 9am on Thurs., March 21 with a Funeral service at 9:45am both at Preston & Simons Mortuary. Graveside service to follow at 11:00am at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2019
