LEWIS EDWARD HOWARD
Lewis Edward Howard passed away on February 1, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. He was 85 years young. Lew is survived by his wife Enid; son Christopher; daughters Georgia (Doyle) Sprick, Janet Vining, Susan (Kelly) Cole, and Lori (Doug) Odom and son Keith (Mary) Schulist. He was a grandfather of 9 and a great grandfather of 19. Celebration of Life will be held in the Trilogy Ballroom at the Lodge February 24, 2019 between 12 - 4 PM. In lieu of flowers please make a charitable contribution to the Police Officers' benevolent fund or the Fire Fighters' benevolent fund.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2019