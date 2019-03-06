Home

May 8, 1933 - December 17, 2018 Lillian McCarty Breon died peacefully at home in Ellicott City, Maryland on December 17, 2018 at the age of 85. Those who were lucky enough to have known her will remember Lillian for her warmth, off-beat sense of humor, infectious laugh, and loyalty. Lillian is survived by her three sons, Bruce (Sarah), Brett (Deborah), and Brad; three sisters, three grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. An informal remembrance and celebration of her life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at the Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way, Columbia, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the or Alzheimer's Foundation or your local no-kill animal shelter. WL00191490-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2019
