April 12, 2004 - June 1, 2019 Lily Kelly Kahn Harrison has been returned to her rightful home, in Heaven with Jesus. Saturday night, the vehicle carrying her, and her two dear friends was tragically struck by a driver under the influence. She was a singer/songwriter/musician. Lily Kelly surrendered fully to a life of service to our Creator and Heavenly Father through a personal relationship with our Savior Jesus Christ. Her time, talents and treasures were all used to glorify our Savior Jesus Christ. Lily was 15 years old and had just completed her freshman year at Calvary Chapel Murrieta High School. She played volleyball, softball, enjoyed photography, sketching, was passionate about music – played guitar, & piano and led musical worship at both her church and school. She loved studying the Bible, seeking God's Word in prayer, and through fellowship with others about His goodness and character. Lily Kelly's heart for service was set to make an international imprint in late June when she would participate in a mission's trip to Ethiopia where her commitment to spreading the love and hope of God through service and song would be shared. Lily encouraged others, loved deeply and selflessly. She had a brilliant light, she was loved and revered by all, she had a contagious smile and laughter that will be remembered and treasured in her loving memory. Her legacy and life's mission will be shared and propelled forward in the telling of her joyful life's story. Lily is survived by her Mother Faith Zember & Dad Louie Zember Jr, Father Rick Kahn, Sister Sierra Kahn, Brother Louie Zember, Grandparents Bob (Abbob) & Lisa (Mimi) Harrison, Louie Sr. (Nanu) and Debbie (Grammie) Zember, Charlene and Rich Young, Great-Grandparents Joyce & Lowell Stump, Aunt Lori Harrison & Honorary Uncle Eric Nugent, Aunt Kim Zember, Aunt Amber & Uncle Jeff Zember, Aunt Tracy Kahn, Aunt Tamara Kahn, and Cousins Eli & Isaac Zember, Kacie, Karlie & Nick Gile, Jake & Erin Jankowski. A Celebration of Life will be held in Lily's honor this Saturday June 8th at 10:00am at Calvary Chapel Murrieta - all are welcome and encouraged to attend to hear the joy and hope of her life. Visit www.livelikelilykelly.org for developments on future Live Like Lily Kelly Ministries #livelikelilykelly Miller-Jones Mortuary & Crematory 26855-A Jefferson Ave. Murrieta, CA 92562 951-698-6400 Published in Press-Enterprise on June 8, 2019