August 12, 1916 - March 1, 2019 Lily Yuriko Taka passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019, in Riverside, California, at 102 years. She was born in Riverside on August 12, 1916, to George Toranosuke Fujimoto and Suna Sugi Fujimoto, the eldest of six children. She attended Fremont Elementary School, Central Junior High School and graduated from Poly High School, class of 1935. From 1935 to 1937 she attended Keisen Christian Girls School in Tokyo, Japan. Upon return to USA she attended Los Angeles City College and University Methodist Church where she met and married Harrie Taka in June, 1941. In 1942, due to Executive Order 9066, she was detained at the Poston, Arizona, Japanese internment camp for two years. In 1944 the young family was permitted to leave the camp and relocated to Des Moines, Iowa, where they stayed for twenty years. Lily returned to Riverside in 1964, where she was employed at UCR entomology department and several area hospitals as a medical transcriber. She was a member of First Christian Church of Riverside for 55 years, for which she arranged the Sunday flowers for decades. She was fond of gardening and donated flowers from her garden. She is survived by a brother, Charles Fujimoto, and a sister, Mable Zink, three children, Ruth Taka, Beverly Inaba, and Leroy Taka, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Acheson and Graham Mortuary from 5-8pm on Monday, March 18. Services will be held at First Christian Church, 4055 Jurupa Ave., Riverside, on March 19 at 10am, followed by interment at Olivewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and koden, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church of Riverside. Acheson and Graham Mortuary