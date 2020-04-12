|
Linda Ann (Morgan) Sinatra 1947 - 2020 Riverside, CA - On April 7, 2020 Linda passed on after a struggle with varied health issues. She was 72 and full of love and joy for her family and many friends. Linda cared about everybody she met, sharing her faith and generosity. She was born in Lynwood, CA, July 19, 1947 and shortly after moved to Chino. Graduated from Pomona Girls School and later beauty college after which she worked as a beautician. At age 18 she entered the convent and moved to Iowa to live with the Clinton Franciscans. Subsequently, she was assigned to St. Catherine's, Riverside, CA. In 1975 she left the convent and worked as a beautician in Riverside. In December 1977 Linda married Charles Sinatra. They adopted two children, Kenneth and Valerie, in 1983. Linda was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish, ministering in religious education and music director for church services for thirty-six years. She was part of the production staff at WordNet TV productions for many years. She loved traveling, for pleasure or to share her faith. Her hobbies included: collecting butterflies and "Faith" signs and symbols, feeding slot machines and reading spiritual books. She joins her parents, Sam and Helen, and brother, Tim. Linda will be missed but not forgotten by her husband, Charles, and her children, Kenny and Valerie, and her siblings (Barbara Whittington, Pat Morgan, Lori Olenick and Cathy Galloway) and many friends. We all will miss her faith and genuine caring nature. For the past 5 years she was a member of St. Thomas Parish and the Riverside Parkinson Support group. She was cared for at Welbrook Assisted Living facility since October 2019. She believed in miracles and she was a miracle to many people, as one friend described her. Linda didn't pass away; she passed on. A celebration of her life with Mass will be scheduled later.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020