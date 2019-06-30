Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Nielson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Carol Lee Nielson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Carol Lee Nielson Obituary
LINDA CAROL LEE NIELSON
 Linda Carol Lee Nielson passed away at home surrounded by those who love her, on Mother's Day May 12, 2019, at the age of 70.
She is survived by her adoring husband of 49 years Breck Jeffry Nielson, her children Nicole Morrissey & Bryan Nielson, her mother Elizabeth Lee, her sister Donna Meredith. She was affectionately referred to as "MOW" by her grandchildren whom she adored, Breck Morrissey & Destiny Morrissey.
Family, friends and others whose lives Linda has touched are invited to our home for an open house celebration of life on Saturday, July 13 2019 12PM to 4PM. Please call 909-645-6361 for address.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.