LINDA CAROL LEE NIELSON
Linda Carol Lee Nielson passed away at home surrounded by those who love her, on Mother's Day May 12, 2019, at the age of 70.
She is survived by her adoring husband of 49 years Breck Jeffry Nielson, her children Nicole Morrissey & Bryan Nielson, her mother Elizabeth Lee, her sister Donna Meredith. She was affectionately referred to as "MOW" by her grandchildren whom she adored, Breck Morrissey & Destiny Morrissey.
Family, friends and others whose lives Linda has touched are invited to our home for an open house celebration of life on Saturday, July 13 2019 12PM to 4PM. Please call 909-645-6361 for address.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 30, 2019