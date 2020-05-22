Linda J. Armstrong
May 15, 2020 Linda Josephine Armstrong, loving mother and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 68 at her home in Murrieta, CA. She was known for her quick wit, infectious sense of humor and love of Dr. Pepper. Linda had an amazing and adventurous life and had the gift of storytelling which often had listeners captivated and roaring with laughter. She hated sushi and hypocrites and always told it to you straight, whether you wanted her to or not. She is survived by 2 daughters, Jody Moffett and Christy Reidsma, 2 grandchildren, Logan Reidsma and Tonee Moffett and her sister Lorene Clark. Linda will be missed by many caring relatives and close family friends especially Irma and Isabella Alaniz. Please remember Linda affectionately and lift a glass of brandy as a toast in her honor.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 22, 2020.
