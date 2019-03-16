|
June 9, 1942 - March 7, 2019 Linda Lou Cottingham, 76, born June 9, 1942 in Bloomington, Indiana and died March 7, 2019 in Hemet, California. Her father, Elton Newt Covington was a World War 11 veteran and her mother was Lillian Estelle Davidson. She moved to California as a young child and grew up in San Pedro. Linda's adventurous spirit took her from San Pedro to Lake Elsinore in 1960 to pursue her passion for skydiving. She was part of a small group of the first female skydivers in California to perform handheld stars in the sky. She became a private pilot and flew her own plane across the United States solo. Slowing things down, she moved her family to Norco and began riding horses. She completed the 100 mile Tevis Cup endurance ride on her beloved Quarter Horse, Ram. She galloped Thoroughbreds for fun and climbed Mount Whitney twice. The second time in her 60's. She lived the last 20 years in the San Jacinto Mountains where she worked as a Park Ranger at the Silent Valley Recreation Club. Her beautiful spirit will live on in her beloved family. She is survived by her love, Cliff Jackson, sister, Sierra Sue McPherson, son, Peter Camez, daughters Cynthia Chavez and Suzette Harrison, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. WL00192230-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 16, 2019