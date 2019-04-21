|
LISA ROSE O'BRIEN
Lisa Rose O'Brien peacefully passed away at home in Moreno Valley, California on April 9, 2019. She was 56 years old.
She is survived by her husband in marriage of 29 years, Hugh Elijah O'Brien, and their nine children, Heidi Eynon, Wendy Buhler, Kelly Virgil, Blake O'Brien, Kristin Vassale, Lauren Grimm, Jessica Cisneros, Matthew O'Brien and Jamie O'Brien, along with 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Lisa was born on December 21, 1962, in Orange, California. She was born to Peggy Mejia and adopted by Juan Mejia. She was raised along with her siblings, Ronald, Douglas, Christina, and Eleanor. Her mother Peggy and her brother Ronald preceded her in death. Lisa grew up as an outgoing and friendly little girl, attending school and graduating from El Modena High School, in Orange, California.
Lisa was an accomplished artist and business owner devoting much of her time to others. As a mother there was no equal in her continual involvement in her children's lives as they grew up and participated in many activities, Lisa will be remembered for her generosity and her keen insight toward humanity. She lived her life the way she wanted to live it and this created a gravitational pull toward her that few could resist.
Services will be held at St. Catherine's Catholic Church located at 3680 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA 92506 on April 24th at 10 o'clock in the morning, with a celebration of life to follow.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2019