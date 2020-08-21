1/1
Lois Buswell
June 1, 1931 - August 8, 2020 Lois Marie Buswell, age 89, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on August 8, 2020 due to natural causes. She was born on June 1, 1931 in Colorado to Clyde and Beatrice Latta Smith. She was the proud mother to three amazing sons, Michael Walton, Dean Buswell and Dewayne Buswell. She is survived by her best friend and life long love, Clifford Buswell, grandchildren, Brenda & Brandon Walton and Ruth Litizzette; great grandchildren, Michael Montgomery, Jordan & Kylie Walton, Irwin (DJ) & Preston Archer; 4 great great grandchildren. Lois was a very strong woman and had a tremendous zest for life right until her last breath. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 21, 2020.
