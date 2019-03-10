|
|
LOIS JEAN MCCHESNEY
Lois Jean McChesney, beloved mother, grandmother, great grand- mother, and friend, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Riverside, CA on January 31, 2019 at the age of 88. Lois was born Sept. 2, 1930, as the youngest child to James and Margaret Muir of Los Angeles, CA. She grew up in Los Angeles, CA and graduated from Leuzinger High School in Hawthorne in 1948. After marrying, she raised her family in Downey, Hacienda Heights, Corona and Riverside. She worked both at Mosaic Tile in Corona, and retired from the City of Norco after 20 years. She enjoyed cruising, laughing, shopping, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter Ellen Porterfield of Seattle, WA; her son David McChesney of Joshua Tree, CA; granddaughter Marla Damico (David) of Whittier, CA, and three great grandchildren Julian, Isaac, and Lindsay. Although she was adored, and will be greatly missed, she looked forward to reuniting once again with her daughter Lauren, and the rest of her family.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019