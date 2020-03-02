|
02/12/1937 - 02/19/2020 Lorene 'Lori' C. Estermyer entered the Gates of Heaven on February 19, 2020. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 yrs., Larry Estermyer, sons Mark & Timothy Estermyer, grandchildren Stephanie Martin and Adam Estermyer, and many extended family members. She grew up in San Bernardino and lived in Banning the last 26 yrs. She graduated with her Nursing Degree from SBVC, worked as an RN in various offices, and retired as the Charge Nurse for Edison's Clinic in 2002. She was involved in several charities and was a Deacon at Beaumont Presbyterian Church. Services will be Sat., March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Beaumont Presbyterian Church. She will be placed to rest at Riverside Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2020