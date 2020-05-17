April 30, 1940 - April 10, 2020 Loretta Belle (Woods) Kilday died at home with family by her side on April 10, 2020 in Riverside, CA. She was 79 years young. Born in Littlerock, AR to Floye Louise and James Robert Woods, a WWII Army Corpsman and 32nd Degree Mason, Loretta spent her formative years in El Centro, CA where she remained actively connected to her Alma Mater Central High School 1958 classmates long after relocating to Riverside in the early 1960s. Loretta is survived by her husband of 57 years, William Edward Kilday of Riverside, brother James Vernon Woods, daughter Susan Kay Kilday, son William James Kilday, and grandchildren Jason Michael Sperry, Samantha Loraine Kilday, Lauren Loretta Kilday, and William Jeffery Kilday. As a young woman, Loretta loved dance and the performing arts, and was involved in several philanthropic organizations including Job's Daughters International. After some time at Northern Arizona University, Loretta made her career at Bank of America where she was an assistant operations officer. After retirement, she found great enjoyment in researching her family's genealogy, playing the organ, and spending time with her grandchildren. Loretta always put others needs before her own, and her graciousness and kindness touched everyone around her. The outpouring of love from classmates and friends at the news of her passing has been overwhelming and a true reflection of the kind of woman she was. Still a saint in our hearts, she is with the Lord and we will miss her every day.





