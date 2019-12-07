|
|
6/19/1939 - 11/16/2019 Owner of Lou's Lock and Safe Inc. Passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with kidney and heart disease. Lou was very spiritual and he loved the Lord. He knew he was ready to go meet Jesus, he told us this all the time. He was a proud patriot and a veteran. Lou is survived by his wife Barbara of 59 years. Loving father of son Ron and daughter-in-law Keeva and son Gerry and daughter-in-law Marilyn. 5 grandchildren Kaylen Amber RJ Jennifer and Taylor; 4 great grandchildren Izzak Miranda Gabriella and Ameleah and dont forget his cat Squeeky and close loved ones Martha Breanna and Ernie. SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT THE GROVE COMMUNITY CHURCH 19900 GROVE COMMUNITY DR RIVERSIDE CA 92508 ON MONDAY DEC.16TH @10AM
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 7, 2019