LOUIS ROBERT BERGER
March 9, 1930 - February 12, 2019
Lou Berger was born in Brooklyn, New York. He served in the Army in Japan from 1946-1948 and was discharged in 1950. He received his BA in Engineering from Northrop Institute of Technology in Anaheim. He was an aerospace engineer at Rohr Industries, Riverside, from 1984-1995.
He is survived by his wife Muriel; daughter Roberta Jenkins; son Terence; 5 granddaughters, 10 great grandchildren and many loving nephews and nieces.
Services will be held on March 18 at 10:30am at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019