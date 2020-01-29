|
|
Lt. Col. (Ret) Robert "Bob" Ignatius Pianalto February 6, 1937 - January 11, 2020 Bob Pianalto passed away at home on January 11, 2020. He was born and raised in Gilroy, California and earned a degree in Marketing from San Jose State University. During his time at SJSU, Bob joined the Air Force ROTC program where he developed a passion for flying. After graduating and enlisting in the Air Force, Bob's first permanent assignment was at March Air Force Base. It was here that he would meet and marry Jacquie Thiele. Much of his initial time in the Air Force was spent as a navigator/bombardier in B-47, B-52 and RF-4C aircrafts. This included 133 combat missions in Vietnam. The remainder of his career was spent in various logistic roles. As fate would have it, Bob's last assignment was working with the SR-71 program which allowed him to return to Riverside, CA where he retired at the end of 1979. Bob's second career, that of a Real Estate Broker, began with James Miller Realty and then continued at Westcoe Realtors. Bob believed in giving back to the community and did so in many ways. He was active in both Riverside Unified and Riverside County School Districts, St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, and the March Field Air Museum where he was instrumental in its development at the current location. Bob is survived by Jacquie, his wife of 57 years; daughter Michelle Lee, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Lauren and Olivia and son Scott Pianalto, daughter-in-law Kerry, grandchildren Kirstin, Nicole, Isabella, and Aiden. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church on February 4th at 11:30 am. Interment will be held at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , the March Field Air Museum, or a .
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020