December 15, 1924 - June 20, 2019 Long time Norco/Corona, CA resident Luciene Reisbeck passed away on June 20th in Medford, Oregon. Luciene was 94 years young. Luciene is survived by her children, Steven Reisbeck (Sherry), Pamela Pullen (Michael), Christine Thatcher, and Donna Dicks (Mark), six grandchildren & seven great-grandchildren. Luciene is also survived by her brother Robert Higelin & numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 a.m. at St Mel's Catholic Church in Norco. WL00206880-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 28, 2019