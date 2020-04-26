Home

Lucille Josephine Brodzinski

Lucille Josephine Brodzinski Obituary
May 18, 1928 - March 26, 2020 Lucille passed away peacefully at home reuniting in heaven with loved ones on March 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Born May 18, 1928, in Ashtabula, Ohio. She was a resident of Riverside, CA since the 1950's. Lucille loved cooking, baking, playing bingo for over 40 years at the Elks Lodge and had many life long friendships. Lucille was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Richard, son Greg and Nancy (Rick). Survived by sons Thomas (Suzanne); Robert (Carolyn); grandchildren Daniel (Jennifer), Byran, Kristina, and great grandson Reid. Services will be private.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020
