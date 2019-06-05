|
|
March 31, 1929 - May 24, 2019 Lucy Bonnett Berkley left this life on May 24, 2019, in Riverside, CA, at the age of 90. She was a native daughter of a native daughter of Riverside, born March 31, 1929, to William H. and Doris M. Bonnett. Her family came to Riverside in the late 1800s to become part of the rich history of the citrus industry. She always said she was born under an orange tree. Lucy attended Lowell Elementary, Central Junior HIgh, and Poly High Schools. She attended Stanford University until meeting Hugh Westbrook Berkley, her beloved husband. They were married in 1948 and celebrated over 45 years of marriage until his death in 1994. They raised three children in Riverside, El Centro, and Costa Mesa. Lucy was a participant and leader in many volunteer endeavors in addition to being a full-time wife and mother. They included the Junior League (previously Junior Aid), National Charity League, Riverside Community Hospital (both the Foundation and as a "pink lady"), Girls Scouts, Art Alliance, March of Dimes, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Lucy loved gardening, especially roses, shells, birds, cooking and cookbooks, dogs, and puzzles. But overall, she was most dedicated to her family. Lucy was predeceased by her husband Hugh, daughter Doris Ann, and grandson Blair, as well as her siblings Julia Pitchford Cooper and William H. Bonnett Jr. She is survived by her daughter Mary Sue Berkley, son and daughter-in-law Hugh and Louise Berkley; grandchildren Reagan Berkley, Braden and Iris Berkley, and Breanne and Christopher Dargon; great-grandchildren Mick, Dean, Halston, and Connell Berkley; sister and brother-in-law Mary B. and Benny Smith, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She maintained a truly wonderful tradition with her "birthday girls" of celebrating together for over 65 years. Services will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 3847 Terracina Drive, Riverside, at noon on Saturday, June 15, with a reception to follow at the church. To honor Lucy, the family requests those attending attending service wear colorful clothing. Inurnment will be held at a later date. As Lucy was an avid gardener, flowers are welcome or a donation to the Audubon Society. WL00202080-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 5, 2019