Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lucy's life story with friends and family

Share Lucy's life story with friends and family

February 27, 1920 - May 11, 2020 Lucy passed away May 11th from natural causes. She is survived by her daughter Linda Limkemann, son-in-law Dave Limkemann, granddaughter Krissi Limkemann, great-granddaughter, Alissa Palmer, and son Larry Moses.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store